Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 6,020 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

