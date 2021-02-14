Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.86.

NYSE TAP opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

