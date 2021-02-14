Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,967,900 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

