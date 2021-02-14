Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Mohawk Industries updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-2.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.32.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,868. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.