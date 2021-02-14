Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $139,769.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,779. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 27,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

