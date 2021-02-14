MKM Partners Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $73.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.78.

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

