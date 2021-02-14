Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Datadog stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $2,181,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,895,609.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $141,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock worth $232,212,772. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 81.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 117.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $5,478,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Datadog by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

