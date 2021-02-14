Mizuho Boosts New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $40.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 172.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 34.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,972,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,300,000 after acquiring an additional 501,374 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

