Mizuho Boosts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $220.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.56.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $173.78 on Thursday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,990,623.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $2,560,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 784,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,843,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.