Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $354.67

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $354.67 and traded as high as $387.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $386.56, with a volume of 2,587 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.49 and a 200-day moving average of $354.67.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

