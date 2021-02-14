Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,129.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $22,129.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for $19.78 or 0.00040502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00279564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00093162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00083667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00098162 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.74 or 0.91768875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060228 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 353,934 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

