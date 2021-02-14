Mineral Resources Limited (MIN.AX) (ASX:MIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Mineral Resources Limited (MIN.AX) (ASX:MIN) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Mineral Resources Limited (MIN.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$16.87.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

