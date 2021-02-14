MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 44.1% in January

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the January 14th total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,631,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of MIND Technology by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND Technology stock remained flat at $$2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,959. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.94. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 63.69% and a negative return on equity of 70.31%.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing.

