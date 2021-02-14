Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Short Interest Down 57.0% in January

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 946,200 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 14th total of 2,198,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,837,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MMEDF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

