Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.16 on April 22nd

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFGP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

