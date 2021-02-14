MGIC Investment Co. (MTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

MGIC Investment has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

