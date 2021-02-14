MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

