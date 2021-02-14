MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 64.3% in January

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the January 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 54,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,939. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.