Metronome Price Tops $2.70 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $30.94 million and approximately $238,342.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00005548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00273926 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00091778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00098687 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185867 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,071.81 or 0.90456560 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,779,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,850 tokens. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

