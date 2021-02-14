Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on B4B3. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.55 ($10.05).

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €12.30 ($14.47) on Wednesday. Metro AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.50 ($15.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.49.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

