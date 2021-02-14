MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

