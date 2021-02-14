Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Price Up 41.6% Over Last Week (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $29.25 million and $855,108.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

