Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 7.04% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTR opened at $4.95 on Friday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

