Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $287.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $286.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.03 and a 200-day moving average of $267.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -409.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $181.90 and a 52-week high of $307.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $199,450.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $936,056.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total value of $486,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,953,820.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,340 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 130,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.