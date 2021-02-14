Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.60

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 5708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

VIVO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $464,076.80. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,969. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.