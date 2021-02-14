Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 409 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,232.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,198.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

