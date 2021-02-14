Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 863,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Medtronic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 12,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

