Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the January 14th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Medley Management stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.84. Medley Management has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.
Medley Management Company Profile
Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.