Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 181.1% from the January 14th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Medley Management stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.84. Medley Management has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The asset manager reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

