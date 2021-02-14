Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock Position Lowered by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 315,691 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Medifast by 205.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 94,852 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Medifast by 305.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at $3,351,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MED opened at $274.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.16. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

