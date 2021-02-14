McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $213.16 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

