McIlrath & Eck LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,007,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,940,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.