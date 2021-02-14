McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

