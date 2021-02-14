McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,993 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up 1.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 179.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.