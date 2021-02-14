M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.06

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.06 and traded as high as $125.00. M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) shares last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 34,003 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50.

Get M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Moray MacLennan bought 561,798 shares of M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.