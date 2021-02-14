Maurice Sciammas Sells 5,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.06, for a total value of $1,900,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 348,976 shares in the company, valued at $132,631,818.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,956 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $1,848,042.84.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20.

Shares of MPWR opened at $385.92 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,393,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

