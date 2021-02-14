Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) vs. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Critical Review

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Match Group and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 MediaAlpha 0 4 3 0 2.43

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $145.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.47%. MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $44.17, indicating a potential downside of 24.16%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Match Group and MediaAlpha’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 9.48 $431.13 million $4.53 37.42 MediaAlpha N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than MediaAlpha.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% MediaAlpha N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Match Group beats MediaAlpha on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

