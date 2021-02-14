Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wedbush

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $169.53 on Wednesday. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -256.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

