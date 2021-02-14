Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $275.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.31. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

