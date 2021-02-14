Masari Hits One Day Volume of $2,145.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Masari has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $421,798.96 and $2,145.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,128.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.57 or 0.03717972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.77 or 0.00447347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $730.75 or 0.01487436 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00543771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.18 or 0.00478707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00327231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,294,363 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org

Masari Coin Trading

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

