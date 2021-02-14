Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $474,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

MPC stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.