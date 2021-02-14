Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $449,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103,262 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 849,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

