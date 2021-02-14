Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.