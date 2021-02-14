Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

NYSE:AVB opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.24. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

