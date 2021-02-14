Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

