Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $394,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of VLO opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2,157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $85.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.