Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $409,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after purchasing an additional 306,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after buying an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,147,000 after buying an additional 179,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $155.39 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

