Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce sales of $223.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $227.60 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $218.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $942.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $929.30 million to $955.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $993.55 million, with estimates ranging from $974.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 49.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 91.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 316,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

