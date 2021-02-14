Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% in the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 43.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after buying an additional 272,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $23,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $149.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.