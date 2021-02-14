MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One MarketPeak token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00277181 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00087551 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,246.54 or 0.97239646 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00062915 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

