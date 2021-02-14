Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 457,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,408. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

